Sushmita Sen’s beau Rohman wishes his ‘jaan’ in the most romantic way as she clocks 26 years of Miss Universe

Today, as Sushmita Sen clocks 26 years to her Miss Universe title, beau Rohman Shawl took to social media to pen a heartfelt note to congratulate his ladylove. Take a look

26 years ago, Sushmita Sen created history when she won Miss India 1994 and later that year, Sushmita Sem became the first Indian to win the title of Miss Universe. And today, as Sushmita Sen clocks 26 years to the glorious and beautiful journey, bea Rohman Shawl took to social media to share a photo of Sushmita from the Miss Universe paegent and congratulate her in the most beautiful way as alongside the photo, he wrote, “26 years My Jaaan How proud you made all of Us & still continue to do so.”

Now a few days back, a video had gone viral on social media wherein Sushmita got talking about her Miss India journey wherein she revealed that since they did not have much money to afford a designer gown on stage, what they instead did was shop from a local market in Delhi and get the tailor in the garage to sew the gown. “We did not have so much money to afford designer gowns on stage; we were supposed to wear four different costumes. We are middle-class people and we knew our restrictions. My mother said, ‘So what? They are not going to look at your clothes, they are going to look at you.’ So we went to shop at Sarojini Nagar market (a flea market in Delhi). Downstairs, in the garage, there was a local tailor who made petticoats. We gave him the material and told him, ‘This will come on TV, so do a good job.’ He made my winning gown out of that fabric, and my mother made a rose out of the remaining fabric,” shared Sushmita.

Post winning the prestigious titles, we all know that Sushmita went on act in films as she featred in a host of films such as Biwi No 1, Fiza, Main Hoon Na and Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, among others. As we speak, Sushmita is all set to make her comeback with a web series titled Aarya.

Check out Rohman Shawl's post as he congratlates his jaan, Sushmita Sen, for completing 26 years to winning the Miss Universe title:

ALSO READ: Sushmita Sen playing with a kid on set in Rajasthan is the cutest thing you’ll see on the internet today; PIC

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×