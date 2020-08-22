Sushmita Sen’s birthday wish for her ‘Godson’ Amadeus is all about love, happiness, and joy; See PHOTOS

Sushmita Sen took to social media to pen a heartwarming birthday note for her Godson; Take a look

Sushmita Sen took to social media to share a photo of her Godson Amadeus to wish him on his 1st birthday. Alongside a series of photos with his parents, Sushmita’s heartwarming note read, “Happpyyyyy Birthday my Godson Amadeus!!!What a life affirming smile you have!!! 1 year old big boy...we love you sooooo muchMay God bless you with abundance of love, happiness & all that’s fun!!! Congratulations mamma Shreejaya & papa Chaitanya Party time!! I love you guys!! #dugga..”

For all those wondering, let us tell you that Amadeus is Sushmita’s friend’s son and earlier, this Former Miss Universe had informed her fans that her daughter Alisah prayed for him for nine months. While Amadeus is Sushmita’s Godson, she has two daughters- Renee and Alisaa and while, Renee was adopted in 2000, Alisah was adopted in 2010. Earlier, when this Main Hoon Na actress was asked about her daughters and her decision to adopt them, she had said that it was the wisest decision of her life. “The wisest decision I made at the age of 24 was to become a mother. It stabilised my life. People think it was a great act of charity and wonderful action but it was self-preservation. It was me protecting myself.”

Also, on the work front, Sushmita Sen mad her comeback with web show Aarya and during a recent live Instagram chat with director Ram Madhvani, the actress confirmed that the makers are coming with season 2 of the show.

