Sushmita Sen took to Instagram to share a video of her daughter Alisah imitating Hermoine Granger’s dialogues from Harry Potter. The little Potter head nailed the accent and won everyone’s hearts.

Actor Sushmita Sen is gearing up for her return to the screen and amid the lockdown, has been trying to spend time with her daughters, Alisah Sen and Renee Sen. Often, Sushmita shares photos and videos of the fun they have at home and leaves her fans in awe of the family. Once again, the proud mommy shared a fun video of her younger daughter Alisah turning into Emma Watson’s Harry Potter character, Hermoine Granger amid the lockdown and left everyone stunned.

In a video shared by Sushmita on Instagram, we can see her daughter Alisah nailing the dialogues just like Hermoine from Harry Potter. With the thick British accent and perfect expressions, it sure looks like Alisah may as well follow in the footsteps of her mom in the future. The little one nailed her performance at home as Hermoine from Harry Potter and proved to be a loyal fan of Emma Watson’s character from the film. A proud Sush shared the video with her fans. Sushmita Sen’s daughter Alisah turns into Emma Watson’s Harry Potter character Hermoine and nails it; WATCH

Sushmita captioned it as, “My forever sunshine on a rainy day!!! Meet our very own #hermionegranger SHE is magical!!! #lifeisgood #harrypotter #entertainment #daughter #love #toocute #duggadugga I love you guys!!!.” Seeing the video, many fans of Sushmita lauded Alisah’s acting and showered the little one with compliments.

Here is Sushmita Sen’s daughter Alisah’s video as Hermoine Granger from Harry Potter:

Meanwhile, a day back, Sushmita dropped the first glimpse of her comeback web show, Aarya. The gorgeous star is all set to return to the screen and amid the lockdown had been dubbing for her show from home. The actress will be seen in a fierce avatar in her comeback web show and the first look left everyone excited for it. The trailer of Sushmita’s show will be launched on June 5, 2020.

