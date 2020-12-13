Sushmita Sen’s daughter Renee enjoys ‘endless conversation’ with Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan; See PHOTO

Sushmita Sen’s daughter Renee Sen recently took to her Instagram handle to share a sweet photo with Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan. The duo seems to share a great bond with each other.

Sushmita Sen’s daughter Renee Sen is an active social media user. She often shares pictures with her mom Sushmita, sister Alisah and grandparents. Recently, she took to her Instagram handle to share a sweet photo with ’s daughter and her friend Ira Khan. They seem to be close friends and share a great bond with each other. In the latest picture, Sushmita’s daughter Renee gave a glimpse of her and Ira’s fun bonding.

In her post, Renee has mentioned that they enjoyed endless conversation with each other. In the picture, it can be seen that Ira is capturing the beautiful moment while the duo can be seen flashing smiles while posing for the camera. While sharing the stunning selfie, the star kid wrote, “Endless cake, conversation and lots of love.” Take a look:

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira has stayed away from following her dad’s footsteps; however, she recently turned director with a play titled 'Euripides’ Medea', which featured Bollywood actress Hazel Keech in a lead role. Earlier, Ira had shared via a video that she is clinically depressed but doing a lot better now.

A few days back, the star kid shared a glimpse from her much-needed getaway. While sharing the same, she wrote, “I have a lot to do. In terms of social media commitments and non-time-bound-but-the-sooner-the-better commitments. But sometimes you need a break. For yourself. And first you need to fulfill your commitments to yourself. And now I’m back to work. Thanks for waiting #timeout #metime #breathe #nowtogetbacktowork."

On the other hand, former Miss Universe, actress Sushmita Sen’s 21-year-old daughter Renée is following her mom’s footsteps. She made her acting debut in front of the camera with a short film titled Suttabaazi. The trailer of the same was released on Sushmita Sen’s birthday a few days back.

