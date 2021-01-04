Sushmita Sen’s daughter Renee reveals they're learning about Rohman Shawl, his culture & family

In a recent interview, Renee Sen, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming short film, has spoken about her bond with mother Sushmita Sen’s beau Rohman Shawal and more.

Former Miss Universe and Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen’s elder daughter Renee Sen recently made her acting debut with a short film Suttabaazi. The film is going to release on January 10 on an OTT platform. Now recently, while speaking with the Hindustan Times, Renee has opened up about the upcoming film, her relationship with mother Sushmita Sen’s beau Rohman Shawal and more. Talking about the film, she said, “Suttabaazi happened all of a sudden.” Renee further stated that the director of the film, Kabir Khurana has been a friend of her since school days.

Renee had once casually mentioned to him that she would like to become an actor. So, last year in September, Kabir had sent her his script and also asked Renee to audition for the same. “I read the script and really, really loved it; so I bolted to my mum and showed it to her. She read it and said, ‘If you like it, go for it!” she said.

Renee also recalled that when she watched Suttabaazi for the first time, she got goosebumps and her mom Sushmita became emotional. Later, Renee addressed Sushmita’s partner Rohman Shawl as uncle and said that he was proud of her after watching her short film.

Talking about her and younger sister Alisah’s bond with Rohman, she said that they learning about him too, his culture, his family. She added that generally, the four of them do their own things, but on Sundays, they meet and have fun together. “We love watching movies with our mom. We’ve watched some amazing classics together and Mum is currently introducing Alisah to world cinema. We could be doing nothing and having the most amazing time!” she mentioned.

Currently, Renee is in Dubai, spending time with her family. Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl recently rang in the New Year together in Dubai.

Credits :Hindustan Times

