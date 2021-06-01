Sushmita Sen’s daughter Renee Sen poses for a stunning portrait captured by her mother; Charu Asopa reacts

Renee Sen took to her Instagram handle to share a beautiful portrait clicked by her mother Sushmita Sen. Her aunt, Charu Asopa also showered compliments.

Renee Sen made her acting debut in the short film Suttabaazi and amid the pandemic has been keeping her social media updated with beautiful pictures of herself. The young starlet enjoys a massive fan following online and is often seen in Instagram live videos with her mother and actress Sushmita Sen. Now, the diva took to the photo and video sharing platform to post and breathtaking snap of herself. In the caption, she also mentioned that it was clicked by none other than her mother.

On Sunday, Renee shared a self portrait which was a close up of her face. In the photo, she had her eyes closed with a strand of hair partially covering her face. In the caption of the photo, she gave credit to her mother for her excellent photography skills. "Vulnerable... Humane... Love.... I am a girl and proud to be one," Renee wrote in her caption. Netizens were in awe of the gorgeous portrait and took to the comments section to shower love.

Renee’s aunt Charu Asopa also complimented her in the comments section. "What a beautiful picture," she wrote. Sushmita also praised her for being ‘passionate’ and commented, "And what a beautiful & passionate girl indeed!! looooove you Shona Maa!!"

Take a look:

Renee appeared in her mother's Instagram live interaction recently. She was seen singing a few lines from a song she loves - Olivia Rodrigo's 1 Step Forward 3 Steps Back. On the other hand, Sushmita made her comeback in acting with the Disney+ Hotstar series Aarya.

