Sushmita Sen’s daughter Renee Sen thanks her mommy for shaping her into the woman she is today: Thank you Maa

Sushmita Sen's daughter Renee Sen on Sunday penned a sweet note, thanking her mommy for shaping her into the woman she is today. On the occasion of her 23rd birthday, Renee took to her Instagram handle and shared an adorable picture with Sushmita. The mother-daughter duo looked stunning as they smiled for the camera. Renee had her arms wrapped around Sushmita like a doting daughter. She was also seen sitting on the Sirf Tum actor’s lap and hugging her. The star kid sported a silver outfit while Sushmita was rocking a black dress.

Renee thanks mother Sushmita for unconditional love

She captioned the post, “She wrote in the caption, “Thank you for all the avalanche of love and blessings on my birthday… It means the world to me… to be loved unconditionally is God’s greatest blessing. Thank you Maa for shaping me into the woman I am today… I love you the mostest!! With love and immense gratitude. The Birthday Girl. PS : 23 feels AMAZING. To everyone whom I spent my birthday eve with, thank you… I have the BESTEST extended family.”

Renee’s beautiful social media post compelled several celebs and fans to comment. But Sushmita’s response was the sweetest. She wrote, “I love you my beautiful 23!!! Happy birthday Shona (darling)!” While, actor Dia Mirza also wished Renee and wrote, “Happy Birthday my baby. Feel so proud watching you become the the kind, wonderful and good human you are.”

Have a look at Renee's post:

Sushmita's reaction

Sushmita has been a proud single mother of two daughters. She had adopted her first daughter Renee at the age of 24 in the year 2000. Later, she went on to adopt her daughter Alisha in 2010. Renee made her foray into acting with her debut short film Suttabaazi in 2021. The story revolved around the life of 19-year-old Diya (Renee). She is a rising social media star and a clandestine smoker. She is stuck at home with her parents due to Covid-19. The film aspired to explore cracks within families and the bonds which bridge them.

Meanwhile, Sushmita was last seen in Hotstar’s Aarya 2, the sequel of her hit web show which marked her official comeback to the entertainment industry alongside her digital debut.