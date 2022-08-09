Sushmita Sen’s daughter Renee wishes grandmom Subhra Sen on her 71st birthday with beautiful family PICS

Sushmita Sen’s daughter Renee Sen has wished her grandmom Subhra Sen on her birthday. Taking to her Instagram space, Renee shared a slew of photos featuring all the members of the Sen family including mom Sushmita, her sister Alisah, her uncle Rajeev Sen, and aunt Charu Asopa among others. While in one picture, Sushmita can be seen posing with her parents, another photo showcased her with sister-in-law and actress Charu, and her mother. Yet another picture featured Alisah and Renee with their grandmom. Still another picture had Rajeev Sen alongside Subhra Sen as the latter carried Rajeev’s baby daughter Ziana in her arms.

Sharing these photos, Renee also penned a sweet note as she wished her ‘Nanna’ on her birthday. It read, “Happyyyy birthday to the best Grandma ever who we all call Nanna (red heart emoji) You are strong, kind, forgiving and have the biggest heart! We are all so lucky to have you in our lives and I hope that this is a magical year for you (star emoji) I pray that you stay healthy and happy always and continue exploring the world your style! (slew of emojis) Dugga Dugga (red heart emoji) Ziana, Alisah, Aaliyah, Maa, Maasi, Taata, Charu Mami, Raja Mama, Nanu and I love you the most (hug emoji) (red heart emoji)”.

Take a look:

Last year, speaking about her acting debut in Suttabaazi, Renee said, “Facing the camera is not easy. There are so many things to be taken care of. I have realised that wanting to be an actor and to actually become one are totally different things. I really got to learn a lot of things.” She further spoke about the kind of film she would like to collaborate in with Sushmita. “I would love to work with her. Why not! It excites me. Although we have talked about working together, we have never really discussed a genre per se. So, maybe a love story or an action film.”

