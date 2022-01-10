Sushmita Sen’s ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl appreciates Alisah’s dance in viral video

Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen who is basking the success of her latest OTT release ‘Aarya 2’ recently treated her fans to a fun video. The short clip sees the former miss universe shaking a leg with her daughters Renee and Alisah. The adorable video features Sushmita as she takes a break from her routine workout and opts for dancing with her kids. The clip showcases the trio as they dance it out on Aya Nakamura’s Copines. The ‘Maine Pyaar Kyun Kia’ actress posted the video on Instagram along with a little note.

Taking to the captions, she wrote, “Don’t feel like working out? No problem , let’s dance!! Listen to your heart..follow the beat & move to your own rhythm!! (Cardio done #mamaspride Alisah & @reneesen47. Thank you for always keeping me on my toes!!! #sharing #simplejoys #happiness #dancinghearts #togetherness #love #life #us #happysunday. I love you guys!!! #duggadugga Song: Copines by @ayanakamura_officiel ” As soon as the video went viral over social media, scores of fans thronged the comments section. What caught our attention is Sushmita’s ex-boyfriend’s comment. He acknowledged the video by cheering for Alisah. He wrote, ““Alisah Alisah all the way,” and added heart-eyes emojis.

Check the video here:

For the unversed, Sushmita confirmed her break up with Rohman Shawl in December 2020. She had taken to her Instagram to confirm the same. By sharing a photo with Rohman, Sushmita wrote, “We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over…the love remains!! #nomorespeculations #liveandletlive #cherishedmemories #gratitude #love #friendship I love you guys!!! #duggadugga.”

As per a report in ETimes, the 46-year-old actress shared in a interview that for her, ‘closure’ is a big thing. Sushmita explained, when someone is a public figure, the person involved with them is also in the public eye. She stated in the interview, “Even if the person is there because you have put them there. So, it is not fair for his life or your life to be stuck with everyone feeling something or thinking it’s a relationship.”

Also read: Sushmita Sen is all the fitspiration we need as she dances with daughters Renee & Alisah in new VIDEO

