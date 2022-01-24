Sushmita Sen’s ex-partner Rohman Shawl pens thoughtful lines on hitting ‘low point’ in life post breakup

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl were one of the most popular couples in the entertainment industry. The two would often take to their respective social media space and share sweet, loved-up pictures with each other while fans swooned over them. However, last year in December, the former Miss Universe took to the photo-and-video-sharing application and shared the news about parting ways with Rohman. Now, almost a month later, Rohman took to his Instagram space and shared a post about hitting a low point in life.

Last night, Rohman took to his official Instagram handle and posted a video in which he can be seen sitting on a wall, as the sunset behind him. The model looked quite handsome as he donned a casual yet effortlessly stylish look in an off-white tee, and black trousers. Rohman smiled at the camera, as the wind caressing his hair made the video quite aesthetic. Sharing this video, Rohman added an audio clip called ‘My Personal Sunset’ by Miles Carter.

Furthermore, Rohman also shared some thoughtful lines about hitting a low point in life. His caption read, “The setting sun made me realise, if you are at a low point in your life, make sure the decend is so graceful, that the people watching it feel the need to rise !!! -yours truly #inspirationalquotes #sunrise #embrace #love (camera emoji) @richakal The jealous guy trying to ruin the video with his hand @rachitsingh08

Last month, Sushmita had announced the news about her split with Rohman on social media. Sharing a sweet picture featuring Rohman, Sushmita wrote, “We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over…the love remains!! #nomorespeculations #liveandletlive #cherishedmemories #gratitude #love #friendship I love you guys!!! #duggadugga”.

