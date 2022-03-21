Sushmita Sen’s ex Rohman Shawl gets called 'best boyfriend' after he saves her from mob of fans

Sushmita Sen is one such actress who may be away from the limelight and silver screen but that does not stop her from being popular amongst fans. She still enjoys a massive fan following not only on social media but also off social media. Well, the actress is quite open about her personal life and never hesitates in revealing whatever is going on in her personal life. Sometime back, the actress announced her breakup from boyfriend Rohman Shawl. But, today the ex-couple took the social media by storm as they were spotted together stepping out of the clinic together. Not only that, Rohman even protected Sush just like a boyfriend would!

In the video, we can see Sushmita Sen looking flawless and stunning as always. She wore a denim shirt over a blue slip that she paired with black pants. She held a purse in her hand and tied her hair in a ponytail. The actress was all smiles as she saw the fan. She stopped and posed for pictures as the fans came to her for selfies. Rohman Shawl who was with her made sure that the fans do not get too close to her. He made sure that Sush walked in between both his hands and he stretched his hands to protect her until she sat in the car. Netizens were left in awe of this act and in fact, one of them commented, ‘Wooowww best boyfriend’.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla recently informed that Rohman has already started taking small steps towards his Big Bollywood dream. You will soon get to see Rohman Shawl on your screens. As per our sources, Rohman is all set for his acting debut. Apparently, Rohman has been taking acting workshops since 2017. Though everything has been kept top-secret related to his projects, but the fact that he is making his acting debut soon has been confirmed.

