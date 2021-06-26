Sushmita Sen’s fan says ‘Love You Rohman’ to her boyfriend during a live chat; Actress has an epic reply to it

Actress Sushmita Sen recently held a live session on Instagram during which, a user commented she loves Rohman.

‘Main Hoon Na’ actress Sushmita Sen did an Instagram live with her family on Friday evening. It was a rare live session that was attended by Sushmita’s both daughters Renee, Alisah and her beau, Rohman Shawl. The family had a fun interaction with Sushmita’s followers. Things were going smooth until a user commented, “Love You Rohman” to which Sushmita said, “Baad Mein Milna Tum.” (You meet me later). Rohaman expressed his happiness by saying “Thank you, koi toh bola” (Thank you at least someone said it).

Another fan had an interesting question for Sushmita. A fan asked, “Will you marry me?” and before Sushmita could respond, Rohman straightaway said “No”, which made Sushmita laugh a lot. Alisha then told Rohman that the question wasn’t for him it was for her mama. To which Rohman replied, “But I've answered on her behalf only no?" When Alisah insisted Sushmita to respond, she said, "He quickly answered 'no'".

Sushmita sen and Rohman Shawl both are dating. Rohman is 15 years younger than Sushmita and both are in a happy relationship. Recently the actress’s eldest daughter Renee opened about Rohman in an interview, she said, “Rohman uncle (Sushmita's boyfriend) also, even with him, he won't say much, but when he says (something), it really means a lot. He was really happy as well”.

Sushmita made her professional return with Aarya the previous year and is currently working on the sequel. Actors Chandrachur Singh and Sikander Kher also appeared in the first season. Aarya is an official remake of the popular Dutch show Penoza. It is directed by Ram Madhvani, Sandeep Modi, and Vinod Rawat.

