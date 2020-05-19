Sushmita Sen’s favourite ‘lovestory’ is a sight of her daughters play the piano & it is simply beautiful;WATCH

Sushmita Sen’s daughters- Alisah and Renne, play the synthesizer, for their mother and this Former Miss Universe is in awe of them; Watch

It doesn’t take a genius to guess that Sushmita Sen’s world revolves around her two daughters- Renne and Alisah, and thanks to social media, this Former Miss Universe makes sure to give us a sneak-peek into her life. From working out together to dancing and singing, Sushmita and her daughters are adorable in one frame and today, this Main Hoon Na actress took to social media to share a video wherein her daughters are seen playing a song on the synthesizer and alongside the video, Sush wrote, “My #lovestoryI love you guys!!! #duggadugga…” In the video, Alisah and Renee are seen playing the piano while Sushmita turns photographer for them and captures the moment as they play a tune on the piano.

Prior to this, Sushmita Sen had posted a video on social media wherein she opened up about being diagnosed with Addison’s disease and got talking about the struggles and how she fought the disease with nunchaku workout sessions. Sharing the video on YouTube, Sushmita revealed that she was diagnosed with an auto immune disease, Addison’s disease in 2014. “After I was diagnosed with an Auto immune condition called Addison’s disease in September 2014, it left me feeling like, I had no fight left in me...A fatigued body filled with immense frustration & aggression. The dark circles under my eyes can’t even begin to explain the dark times I endured for 4 long years :) To have steroids substitute cortisol & to live with its innumerable side effects took its toll. There is NOTHING more tiring than to live with a chronic illness. Enough was enough, I had to find a way of strengthening my mind, allowing my body to follow suit. I meditated with #Nunchaku :)).”

On the work front, prior to the Coronavirus pandemic, Sushmita Sen was shooting in Rajasthan for her debut web show, and due to the lockdown, we are awaiting the release date of the web show- Aarya. Aarya will be directed by Ram Madhvani and the story is set against a Rajasthan backdrop.

Check out Sushmita Sen's post as her daughters play the piano for her:

