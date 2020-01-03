Sushmita Sen’s Friday gyaan as she clicks a selfie is all about self love; beau Rohman calls her ‘goddess’

Today, Sushmita Sen posted a selfie on social media talking about self-love. Take a look

Sushmita Sen has been bringing the internet to a grinding halt with her oh-so-hot photos, workout videos, and loved-up pictures with beau Rohman Shawl. After treating us to her Christmas celebrations and New Years celebrations, today, Sushmita Sen posted a selfie wherein as always, she looks breathtakingly gorgeous. Alongside the photo, Sushmita wrote, “Shallow don’t work for me, gimme depth any day The fear of drowning pales in comparison to the power of emerging!! #reflections #depth #mystery #stillness #thoughts #selftime #selfietime I love you guys!!!..”

Soon after, beau Rohman Shawl expressed his love for Sushmita and also, called her ‘goddess’ and well, we totally agree with it. On New Years, Sushmita Sen posted a video wherein she is seen grooving with her daughters- Renne and Alisah as they celebrate their own party. In the video, all three are twinning in black and while Sushmita kick-starts the video by teaching her daughters some kick-ass dance steps, later we see Alisha and Renne doing their own dance party.

Now, we all know that Sushimta Sen is dating model Rohman Shawl and during a recent interview, when she was quizzed about her relationship, she had said that that they met via social media and dismissed meeting at any fashion show. Also, a few days back, this Former Miss Universe had posted a photo on social media from her vanity van and fans were excited to learn that she is making a comeback to the world of cinema.



