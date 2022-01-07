Sushmita Sen’s thoughtful caption with black & white PIC will make you ponder on life’s complexities

Sushmita Sen is one of the most charming and popular personalities out there. Although Sen has not featured in as many films as series as we would like her too, she steals every frame she is in with her bright smile and unmatchable screen presence. Sushmita is quite active on social media and regularly treats fans to glimpses of her personal and professional life. Just yesterday, she had a fun interaction with fans on a live session on the ‘gram. And tonight, Sushmita posted a beautiful black and white portrait of herself.

A few hours back tonight, Sushmita Sen took to her official Instagram handle and posted a stunning monochromatic picture in black and white.In the picture, Sushmita can be seen smiling brightly at the camera, while her shoulder-length hair is left open. Sharing this post, Sushmita wrote a thoughtful caption which will make one wonder about how life is not always black and white. Her caption read, “Life may not be all black & white…but hey, you can always capture a moment in it!!!#happyweekend in color!!! I love you guys!! #duggadugga”.

Take a look:

In other news, last month, Sushmita Sen parted ways with her longtime beau Rohman Shawl. Sharing a picture of the two together, Sushmita wrote a sweet note confirming the same. The caption read, “We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over…the love remains!!#nomorespeculations #liveandletlive #cherishedmemories #gratitude #love #friendship I love you guys!!! #duggadugga”.

On the work front, Sushmita was recently seen in the popular and loved thriller series, Aarya 2. Directed by Ram Madhvani, the first season of the show was nominated for the International Emmy Awards in the Drama category.

