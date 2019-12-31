Sushmita Sen says ‘adios 2019’ in her signature style as she enters 2020; BF Rohman goes ‘plz hold onto me’

Sushmita Sen took to Instagram to share a video in which she can be seen working out and bidding adieu to 2019 in her signature style. Her beau, Rohman Shawl couldn’t stop himself from dropping a sweet comment. Check it out.

Among the popular couples of 2019, Sushmita Sen and her boyfriend, Rohman Shawl remained in news throughout the year. From their adorable vacation photos to family pictures, everything about Sushmita and Rohman has been in the news throughout the year. Now, as the year is coming to an end, the former Miss Universe chose to bid adieu to the memorable one in her signature workout style. The diva loves to keep herself fit and in shape. For that, she often shares workout videos which are loved by her fans.

Today, Sush took to Instagram to share a workout video in which she can be seen sweating it out. While holding onto an elastic band, Sushmita worked out. The diva can be seen enjoying herself as she sweats it out. Being the fitness lover she is, Sushmita never ceases to give workout goals to her fans. However, even her beau Rohman couldn’t resist and dropped a love struck comment on her video. Sushmita captioned the video as, “Get a grip on it girl... hmmm...YOU GOT IT!!!I am good at holding on!!#practice #patience #results #adios2019 #myway I love you guys!!!.”

(Also Read: PHOTOS: Sushmita Sen & Rohman Shawl are all smiles as they step out of a clinic in the city)

Rohman couldn’t help himself and dropped a heartfelt comment on her photo. Sushmita’s beau commented, “Yes plz HOLD on to ME.” Throughout the year, rumours of Sushmita and Rohman’s marriage kept coming in. However, the couple didn’t confirm anything about the same. Often, Rohman is seen spending time with Sushmita and her family. Even Sushmita’s daughters, Renee and Alisah share a great bond with him and their photos together from their vacays go viral on social media. Recently too, Sushmita shared some adorable photos with Rohman and fans loved it.

Check it out:

Credits :Instagram

Read More