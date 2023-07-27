Sushmita Sen says 'health is fabulous' as she shares update with fans; spills exciting details about Aarya 3

Sushmita Sen had left everyone shocked and concerned when she suffered a heart attack earlier this year. Sushmita shared the news with her fans after she got an angioplasty done. After her recovery, the actress resumed shooting for the third season of her web series Aarya. Now, in a recent interaction with fans, Sushmita has shared an update on her health and also talked about what the fans can expect from Aarya.

Sushmita Sen shares health update and talks about Aarya

On Wednesday, July 26, actress Sushmita Sen took to Instagram to interact with her admirers in a live session. She was returning from an event in her car amid the rain, along with her daughter. Sushmita looked beautiful in a black dress and had a hearty chat with her fans. On being asked about her health, Sushmita said “My health is fabulous by god’s grace… I have been eating well.”

She also shared her excitement about the third season of Aarya which will arrive soon. She said, “I am waiting for Aarya 3. I think it's going to be very lovely this time. There is a lot that has gone into it… so many things to tell you when we finally discuss Aarya about all the stuff that we did, pre health scare and all the action we did post. I hope you like it.” Sushmita shared the live session in her post and captioned it as, “I missed you guys!!!! Love you for all the goodness you bring to my life…ALWAYS!!! #yourstruly #duggadugga.”

Sushmita has already wrapped shooting for Aarya 3 and had shared about it on social media last month. The audience has loved watching her as Aarya Sareen and are eagerly waiting for the third installment of the series directed by Ram Madhvani. Recently, Sushmita was vacationing in Europe with her daughter Alisah, who is soon starting her studies abroad. The mother-daughter duo had an amazing time in Switzerland and Paris and the actress had shared many pictures and videos from their trip.

Apart from Aarya, Sushmita will also be seen as a transgender activist in the series Taali. The first look of Sushmita as Gauri Sawant has already been released.

