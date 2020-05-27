Sushmita Sen says ‘I love you my tough guy’ to Rohman Shawl as they nail the balancing act together; WATCH

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl have been painting B-town red with love since they made their relationship Instagram official. A recent post shared by Sushmita sums up her relationship with Rohman in the most adorable way.

Actress and former Miss Universe, Sushmita Sen is among the popular personalities across the globe who enjoy a massive fan following. The gorgeous star is extremely active on social media and more recently, has opened up about her relationship with beau Rohman Shawl. From working out with Rohman to chilling with him, often Sushmita shares adorable photos and videos with him on social media that leave her fans in awe. And once again, the gorgeous star stole the show with her latest video.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Sushmita dropped a video in which she and Rohman can be seen nailing the act of balancing together in a yoga posture. Rohman can be seen balancing Sushmita on his thighs as she stands on them. The balancing act is perfectly nailed by the couple in the video. Sushmita shared the same and also declared her love for Rohman in her caption. Not just this, she explained what a stable relationship means with her note.

Sushmita wrote, “I love you my tough guy @rohmanshawl ‘A stable relationship needs a balanced center, flexible mind, mutual strength & deep trust’ How symbolic this posture!!! #sharing #us #togetherness I love you guys!! #fly.”

Check out Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl’s video:

Recently, Sushmita celebrated 26 years of her Miss Universe 1994 win with a nostalgic video that showcased her life after winning the pageant. In the video, we saw several glimpses of Sushmita with her daughters Renee and Alisah and those with her family. Many photos also included Rohman and Sushmita and fans loved how the star shared a glimpse into her life post winning the Miss Universe title. On the work front, Sushmita is gearing up for her return to screen with a web show titled Aarya. Amid the lockdown, she is dubbing from her and she revealed the same in an Instagram live session.

