Sushmita Sen says 'I'm not lost sweetheart, you just haven’t found me yet’ with THIS sassy picture

Former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen enjoys a massive fan following and credit goes to her wittiness, beauty, and the niche she has created for herself in the film industry. She remains transparent with her fans and shares minute details with them about her life. Her Instagram is full of gorgeous pictures which are a treat to her loved ones. Recently, the Aarya actress posted a stunning selfie on her Instagram that left her fans in awe. She also wrote a beautiful caption with it.

Taking to her Instagram, Sushmita shared a selfie donning a pink hoodie. She wrote a sassy caption. It read, “I am not lost sweetheart, you just haven’t found me yet. I Love You guys!!!” along with a few emoticons. As soon as the 46-year-old actress posted the photo, her fans couldn’t resist themselves from commenting and poured love into the comment section. A fan wrote, “In love with the caption and the picture is too sassy.” Another wrote, “What a beauty you are!” Also, a fan called her graceful in the comments.

See Sushmita’s post here:

Recently, Sushmita broke up with her boyfriend Rohman Shawl. She announced the news on Instagram and wrote, “We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over…the love remains!!” She received so much love and appreciation from her fans for being strong.

On the work front, Sushmita was last seen in Aarya 2. The web series had garnered much love and appreciation from her fans and critics.

