Sushmita Sen says she never had same privileges as male actors in film industry: Had to fight for acceptance

Former Miss Universe and actor Sushmita Sen enjoys a massive fan following and credit goes to her wittiness and beauty. She has created a niche for herself in the film industry. Her Instagram is full of gorgeous pictures which are a treat to her loved ones. The Aarya actress also shares a sweet and strong bond with her daughters. Every now and then, she treats her fans with lovely pictures, videos, or even anecdotes. Speaking of which, Sushmita recently gave an interview to her daughter Alisha’s school magazine. She opened up on the difference between male and female actors in the film industry.

She said, “As an actor, they would not allow me the same privileges as a male actor or the same opportunities. So yes, I’ve had to fight as a woman for many levels of acceptance. How do I deal with it? Well, I’m older now, so I do have experience and a reputation which has taken me years to build.” The Aarya actress also talked about being type-cast in the industry and said, “The gender inequality and the difficulties that are born from being, for the lack of another word, typecast as a woman carries too many disparities in it. With experience and withstanding your ground, you are slowly changing the world one day at a time.”

See Sushmita’s post here:

For those unaware, Sushmita had adopted two daughters Renee, and Alisha and shares an unbreakable bond with both of them. On the work front, she was last seen in Aarya 2. The web series had garnered much love and appreciation from her fans and critics.

