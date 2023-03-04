Sushmita Sen says she survived a ‘massive’ heart attack with 95% blockage in main artery-VIDEO

On Thursday, Sushmita Sen took to her Instagram and revealed that she had suffered a heart attack a few days ago. She underwent angioplasty and stent placement at Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai. Now, the actress went live on Instagram and thanked the entire team of doctors at Nanavati for their timely aid. She also revealed that her only request to the hospital was that no one should know she has been admitted, and she thanked them for honouring that she wanted to keep it private until she was discharged. Sushmita also revealed she had 95 percent blockage in the main artery, and that it was due to her active lifestyle that she survived the heart attack.

Sushmita Sen reveals she had 95 percent blockage in the main artery

During her Instagram live, Sushmita Sen asked her followers not to shun the gym. She said that many of them will stop going to the gym thinking it did not help her, but Sushmita said that it isn’t true. She said that her active lifestyle is what helped her survive a very big heart attack. “It (the heart attack) was massive with 95 percent blockage in the main artery, I survived because I kept an active lifestyle,” she said. She said that she is extremely lucky to be on the other side of this. She urged her fans to be careful, and stay active. Sushmita mentioned that a lot of young people aren’t surviving heart attacks and that women need to understand that heart attacks aren’t just something that men suffer from.

Sushmita said that while it isn’t something to be afraid of, one must stay vigilant. “When you get a new lease to life, you respect it and are careful and that is when you learn to exercise and strengthen your will even more,” she said.

She said that she can’t wait to get back on Aarya 3 sets and that once she gets a clearance from her doctors, she will be off to Jaipur to finish Aarya. Sushmita Sen will also be dubbing for Taali.

