Sushmita Sen seeks ‘peace’ after break up with Rohman Shawl

After several speculations about her break up, Sushmita Sen on Thursday officially announced her separation with Rohman Shawl in a cryptic post. Now, just after the heartbreaking announcement, the actress and the former Miss Universe was seen seeking ‘peace’ in her latest post. Sharing a close-up picture of herself, the star said, “#peace is beautiful” while bidding a sweet good night to her followers.

For those unaware, the celebrity couple stayed together for about three years before parting their ways. The duo’s bond and social media banter have ended up winning their fan’s hearts on numerous occasions. However, the official announcement of their separation has left many heartbroken. The rumours of trouble in their paradise have been in the media for quite a few months now, however, the couple neither denied nor confirmed any of the reports. Here’s taking a quick look at Sushmita Sen’s latest Instagram post about ‘peace’.

The above post is clearly an indication that the famous couple have decided to grow apart amicably. While making the announcement, Sushmita Sen wrote, “We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over…the love remains!!#nomorespeculations #liveandletlive #cherishedmemories #gratitude #love #friendship. I love you guys!!! #duggadugga.” Even ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl re-shared Sen’s post on his official Instagram handle.

In terms of work, Sushmita Sen starrer web show Aarya 2 premiered online on Friday, December 10. The first season of the series is based on the Dutch drama show Penoza. The plot revolves around the life of Aarya who is an alpha mother of three. Her husband Tej and his partners run a drug mafia under the garb of a pharmaceutical business. After Tej gets shot in a broad daylight, Aarya (Played by Sen) transforms from a normal mother to become a gangster in order to save her family. Aarya also marked Sushmita Sen’s debut in the digital world, with the first season garnering over eight nominations. Now, the second season has brought continuation to the former season with many entertaining twists.

