Sushmita Sen sends healing energies to the world with beau Rohman Shawl amid COVID 19 lockdown: Check it out

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Sushmita Sen is sending love & healing energies to the world while working out with beau Rohman Shawl.

Due to the Coronavirus lockdown, everyone has been urged to stay indoors. In fact, with the film shoots and releases being suspended during the lockdown, even the celebs are compelled to be in-home quarantine. But the celebrities who are generally busy with their hectic schedule are making the best use of this time. From spending quality time with families and loved ones to learning something creative, celebs are making the most of this break. Sushmita Sen is in-home quarantine with her beau Roman Shawal.

From painting their house to cooking, the couple is having a gala time. Recently, Sushmita and Roman were sending love & healing energies to the world due to the COVID-19 lockdown. Sharing some pictures of working out with Roman, Sushmita wrote, "Tough times don’t last...Tough people do!! #truethat Staying committed to life is powerful...for life ALWAYS finds a way!!! We will all need to be of service at some point, it’s wise to stay mentally strong & physically healthy against all odds, to be of help when life beckons!! sending love & healing energies to the world!!! #staysafe #proactive #breathe #discipline #highspirits #collectiveconsciousness #duggadugga @rohmanshawl I love you guys!!"

The diva always keeps her fans updated with her life and work. From sharing photos of her daughters to expressing love for beau Rohman Shawl to indulging in self-love, Sushmita surely knows how to treat her fans and with her latest update coming amidst the Coronavirus lockdown.

For the uninitiated, Sushmita and Rohman have been dating each other for quite some time now and their bond has been growing stronger with every passing day. In fact, the Bengali beauty’s daughter Renee and Alisah also have given their relationship a go ahead and are often seen sharing a great bond with Rohman. We wonder if we will hear the wedding announcement anytime soon.

