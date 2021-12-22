Sushmita Sen serves winter wardrobe inspo in pink hoodie, shares her law of attraction mantra; PIC

There is hardly any doubt about the fact that Sushmita Sen is a force to reckon with. The former Miss Universe has always inspired millions of people with her charismatic, warm, and articulate personality. While fans love to watch her in films and series, they equally swoon over her pictures and videos on social media. Speaking of which, Sushmita is quite an avid social media user and often treats fans to glimpses of her personal and professional life. Tonight, the actress yet again took to her official Instagram handle and posted an adorable selfie. As usual, she also had an inspiring caption to go along with it.

A few hours back, Sushmita took to the photo and video sharing site and posted a new selfie. In the picture, the Main Hoon Naa actress can be seen donning an adorable, oversized pink hoodie. She had her hood on, while Sushmita flashed her infectious, bright smile at the camera. Her hair and makeup were flawless. Needless to say, Sushmita looked stunning in her cosy winter attire. Sharing this picture with fans, Sushmita also wrote a motivating caption that is guaranteed to wash away our midweek blues.

It read, “#lawofattraction ‘Don’t need a reason to be happy…all I need is a mirror’#happiness #contagious #insidejob #practice #reflect #manifest #selflove #glowwwwwwwI love you guys…beyond!!!”

On the work front, Sushmita was recently seen in the second season of the highly successful web-series, “Aarya”. Directed by Ram Madhvani, the first season of Aarya was nominated for the prestigious International Emmy Awards 2021 in the Best Drama category.

