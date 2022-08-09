Sushmita Sen shares adorable birthday post for mother Subhra Sen: May we always dance to our own tunes

As Sushmita Sen’s mother Subhra Sen is celebrating her birthday today, the actress has dropped an adorable birthday post for her. The former Miss Universe took to her Instagram and shared a throwback picture in which the mother-daughter duo is seen posing for the camera with their bright smiles. Along with a photo, Sushmita Sen wrote a sweet note that read, "May we always dance to our own tunes...with coordinated steps & combined lack of inhibition!! Happpyyyyyy Birthday Maa to your health & happiness always!!! #freespirited #birthdaygirl #maa #nanna I love you soooooo much!!!"

Meanwhile, Sushmita Sen's daughter Renee Sen also dropped an adorable post wishing her Nanna. Renee shared a series of throwback pictures featuring her grandmother, mother Sushmita, uncle Rajeev Sen and aunt Charu Asopa, among others. Calling her the "best grandma ever", she wrote, "Happy birthday to the best Grandma ever who we all call nanna. You are strong, kind, forgiving, and have the biggest heart. We are all so lucky to have you in our lives and I hope that this is a magical year for you. I pray that you stay healthy and happy always and continue exploring the world in your style! Dugga Dugga (heart emoticon) Ziana, Alisah, Aaliyah, Maa, Maasi, Taata, Charu Mami, Raja Mama, Nanu and I love you the most".

Have a look at Sushmita’s post:

Sushmita Sen has been making headlines since her association with the first chairman of the Indian Premier League Lalit Modi was made public. On July 14, Modi had shared pictures on social media talking about returning from a global tour with his "better looking partner" Sushmita Sen. When netizens surmised that Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen are "married," he issued another tweet to clear the air and wrote that the two are just dating, "not married." "Just for clarity. Not married - just dating each other. That too it will happen one day," his post read.

Sushmita last appeared in the Disney+Hotstar series Aarya and received the Best Actor Female award at the Filmfare OTT Awards for her performance in the first season of the show.