Sushmita Sen shares a beautiful monochrome pic & says 'Calm brings clarity'; Beau Rohman Shawl is all hearts

Sushmita Sen is among the stars who never fails to leave fans in awe of her style. Recently, she shared a pensive note with stunning black and white photo on Instagram and left her beau Rohman Shawl in awe of it.

Among the stars who have managed to leave an indelible imprint on people's hearts, Sushmita Sen's name shines right at the top. The former beauty queen and actress continues winning the hearts of people with her social media posts and recently, she shared a stunning photo that has left all including her boyfriend Rohman Shawl in complete awe. Sushmita has been spending time at home amid the lockdown and often shares glimpses of her time at home on social media.

However, recently, she shared a beautiful photo captured by Frank Ahalpara and left fans in awe. In the gorgeous photo, Sushmita is seen in a monochrome avatar. She is seen posing with her eyes looking down and her hair is seen flying all over face. The gorgeous close up shot left fans gawking at the Aarya star. Not just this, even her boyfriend Rohman could not resist liking the photo. Sharing the photo, Sushmita credited the photographer and wrote, "Calm brings clarity!! Clarity leads to constructive action!! Life is an ‘insight’ job...lived inside out!!!."

Take a look at Sushmita Sen's photo:

Meanwhile, Sushmita was in the news recently when she helped out in providing oxygen cylinders to hospitals in Delhi. The star used Twitter to seek help to transport the same and on her note, a fan had questioned her about helping out in Delhi instead of Mumbai. The Aarya star's response to the fan had won hearts on social media as she urged everyone to help out in whichever way they could. On the work front, Sushmita will be seen in Aarya season 2. The first season was loved by fans of the star.

