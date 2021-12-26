Sushmita Sen shares cryptic note after her breakup with Rohman Shawl: Taking risk to be happy

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl have now parted ways. The actress took to her social handle and confirmed the same. Since then she has been trending on social media. She had even posted a cryptic post and now she has shared another one. The actress has mentioned in her note that it takes a risk to be happy and it is not easy. Well, Sushmita starrer Aarya 2 is also getting a good response from the fans. To note, she made her digital debut with this show.

Talking about her note, the actress wrote, “Taking a risk to survive takes Will…Taking a risk to be happy, that takes guts. You got guts people, believe me, we all do!!! let no one tell you otherwise!!! I love you!!!” She also shared a picture along with the post. In the picture, she is seen smiling and posing. The full attire is not visible in the photo but her face is glowing and not to miss is her perfectly manicured nail.

As soon as she shared the post, fans dropped comments. One of the fans wrote, “U r the best ma'am.” Another wrote, “Such magical eyes.”

Take a look at the post here:

On Thursday evening, Sushmita had shared a happy photo of herself and Rohman Shawl and wrote that while the relationship ended long ago, they still "remain friends." Her post read, "We began as friends, we remain friends! The relationship was long over... The love remains." They have also unfollowed each other on social handle. They began dating in 2018.

Also Read: Sushmita Sen seeks ‘peace’ after break up with Rohman Shawl