Sushmita Sen shares a cute throwback video of her daughter Alisah; Says 'her love for teaching started early'

Sushmita Sen recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a cute throwback video of her younger daughter Alisah.
6894 reads Mumbai
Sushmita Sen is quite active on social media. The actress often shares pictures and videos of her along with her daughters Renee and Alisah. She also posts stills from her photoshoots, a few adorable selfies and workout videos with beau Rohman Shawl. With over 5.6 million followers on Instagram, Sushmita’s posts go viral in no time as she has a massive fan following. Recently, Sushmita Sen took to her social media handle to share a cute throwback video of her younger daughter Alisah.

While sharing the video, the actress wrote, ''Found this video of my then 6 yrs old Alisah...her love for teaching started early, as did her sense of compassion!!!#sharing a happy dose of #innocence #love #ediblecuteness #mywisemunchkin  I love you guys!!! #duggadugga''.

Have a look at Sushmita Sen’s latest post here:

A few days ago, on the occasion of Alisah's birthday, the Main Hoo Na actress shared several throwback pictures. In the caption, she wrote ''Happy Birthday love of my life!!! We are 11 years old today!! From the moment our eyes met...we could speak..a language of our own!!  You are magical my little Angel!! Every moment of these 11 years, I have thanked God for the privilege of being your mother!!! I love you infinity Alisah Shona!!! #partytime #godsfavouritechild #birthdaygirl #blessed  #duggadugga Maa, Renee didi @rohmanshawl ''.

On the work front, Sushmita Sen was recently seen in web series titled Aarya. The critics as well as the audiences loved her performance. Did you enjoy her performance? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

