Sushmita Sen shares daughter Renee’s birthday PICS with ex Rohman Shawl amid breakup rumors with Lalit Modi

Business tycoon Lalit Modi, who founded the Indian Premier League, recently had dropped his Instagram profile picture with actor Sushmita Sen and changed his bio to remove her name, igniting rumours of an end to the relationship that he made public two months ago. As the confusion surrounding Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi’s relationship continues to mount up, the Bengali diva seems in no hurry to clear the air. Instead, she took to Instagram and shared several photos from her daughter Renee’s birthday celebrations, which featured both her former boyfriends, Rohman Shawl and Ritik Bhasin.

Sushmita Sen’s Instagram Post

Sushmita captioned her post, “On 4th September my #firstlove @reneesen47 celebrated her 23rd birthday!!#timeflies. From dinner with family to dancing the night away with all of Renee’s awesome friends…the beautiful birthday girl rocked all our worlds like only SHE can!!! Thank you @ritik_bhasin & @145cafeandbar for celebrating Renee’s birthday with such love & style!!! you guys are AMAZING … I am a fan!!! Here’s to you Shona @reneesen47. To your health & happiness always!!! Alisah & I remain forever yours!!!” The photos featured Sushmita with Renee and Alisah, as well as Ritik, Rohman and other guests.

Sushmita Sen's daughter Renee Sen celebrated her 23rd birthday on Sunday. Renee thanked all her friends and family members for their birthday greetings on her Instagram stories. Sushmita Sen's ex-boyfriend and model Rohman Shawl also posted a wish for Renee on Sunday. Sharing a picture with her on his Instagram stories, Rohman wrote: "Kiddo is 23. Happy birthday Renster." Renee, thanking Rohman in her Instagram story, wrote: "Thank you so so much. I'm sending you a new picture for next year."

This development sweeps in after Lalit had shared intimate photos of the two of them from a Maldives vacation in July and been vocal about their relationship, Sushmita had never directly admitted to their it. Instead, she has just written cryptic posts hitting back at trolls who called her a gold-digger. She had written that she was ‘perfectly centred’ in her being and that she digs “deeper than Gold.” “I’ve always (famously) preferred Diamonds! And yes, I still buy them myself.”

Sushmita Sen is a single mom to daughter Alisah and Renee - Sushmita adopted Renee in 2000 while Alisah joined the family in 2010. Renee made her acting debut with a short film. Sushmita Sen was crowned Miss Universe in 1994. She made her Bollywood debut in the 1996 film Dastak. She has featured in films such as Biwi No 1, Do Knot Disturb, Main Hoon Na, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya and Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge and No Problem. She was last seen in the web-series Aarya 2.

