Sushmita Sen shares the FIRST LOOK of her comeback web show Aarya much to the excitement of fans; Check it out

Sushmita Sen has recently shared a sneak peek of her first look from the web show Aarya much to the excitement of her fans. Check out her latest Instagram post.

Sushmita Sen has been away from the big screen for a long period thereby making her fans anxious for her comeback. Now, the good news is that the former Miss Universe will venture into acting again as announced by her one year back. There were already reports about the actress shooting in the beautiful locale of Rajasthan for her upcoming project a few days ago. And the best part is that it is a web show that will also mark her digital debut.

As we speak of this, Sushmita has already put an end to all speculations by sharing her first look from the web series which is titled Aarya. She also states that she is aware of the fans’ eagerness to know more about the status and release date of the show. The actress says that the filming for the show has been completed before Coronavirus was declared a pandemic. However, she also adds that the post-production process has come to a halt owing to the current situation.

Check out Sushmita Sen’s first look from Aarya below:

The stunning diva is seen in an intense look in the picture and seems to be deeply indulged in her thoughts. Needless to say, Sushmita has not lost her charm yet which is evident from the picture. According to reports, the web show is set against the backdrop of Rajasthan. It has been directed by Ram Madhwani. The shooting schedule for Aarya began way back in December 2019. On the personal front, Sushmita Sen continues to grab headlines owing to her relationship with beau Rohman Shawl. They are currently one of the most beloved and talked-about couples of the entertainment industry who dole out major relationship goals through their frequent social media PDAs.

