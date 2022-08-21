Sushmita Sen shares a happy PIC with her mom, daughters and friend: It’s a woman’s world, I am the man in it

Sushmita Sen is the perfect combination of beauty and brains and is also known for her humility and kindness. The former Miss Universe has always spread love and joy with her fans via her social media profiles, posting adorable moments with her daughters Renee and Alisah. Speaking of which, just a while ago, the actress shared a happy picture of her family including her daughters and mother with a friend and his 3-year-old son whom she called her Godson. She was celebrating the birthday of her Godson with her family.

Sharing the pictures on her Instagram space, Sush wrote, “It’s a woman’s world & I am the man in it” Yesssss Amadeus YOU INDEED ARE!!! Happppyyyyyy 3rd Birthday to my handsome, most loving, kind, naughty & compassionate Godson Amadeus!! We loooooove you #Poocha Thank you for gracing our lives!! #sharing #partytime #birthdayboy #Godson #love #blessings #duggadugga Alisah, @reneesen47 , Sreejaya, @subhra51 & #yourstruly I love you guys!!!!" Reacting to the picture, her sister-in-law Charu Asopa commented: “Happy birthday to poocha.

Sushmita Sen has been making headlines since her association with the first chairman of the Indian Premier League Lalit Modi was made public. On July 14, Modi had shared pictures on social media talking about returning from a global tour with his "better looking partner" Sushmita Sen. When netizens surmised that Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen are "married," he issued another tweet to clear the air and wrote that the two are just dating, "not married." "Just for clarity. Not married - just dating each other. That too it will happen one day," his post read.

Sushmita entered the entertainment world after she won Miss India and Miss Universe pageants in 1994. She started her film career a couple of years later. She last appeared in the Disney+Hotstar series Aarya and received the Best Actor Female award at the Filmfare OTT Awards for her performance in the first season of the show.