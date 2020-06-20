Sushmita Sen shares a heartwarming video of Rohman Shawl crooning a song for her

Sushmita Sen has been receiving a lot of praises after giving a phenomenal performance in Aarya. Recently, Rohman Shawl has dedicated something special for her. Check out the video.

Sushmita Sen is currently on cloud nine as her comeback web series Aarya has received a positive feedback from the audience and critics. The crime drama also features Chandrachur Singh, Sikander Kher, Namit Das, and others. It has been helmed by Ram Madhwani and is set against the backdrop of Rajasthan. Sushmita portrays the titular role of Aarya Sareen and completely nails it through her brilliant acting which is visible in all the episodes of the intriguing web series.

Recently, the actress has received appreciation for her work from none other than boyfriend Rohman Shawl himself. She has re-shared his post on her Instagram handle which includes a video too. Rohman has shared an appreciation post for the actress that reads, “I have wanted to share this Video for months!! Finally the time has come!!Let me give you the back story of this video!! It’s from the first time that i went to the set of AARYA (they were shooting in Madh island on this particular day)!! I have known Sush to be a certain way & i had no doubt that she will own the character of Aarya!”

He further writes, “So the first time i saw her perform, i realised how unaware i was of her true potential as an Actor!! @sushmitasen i have seen you mould into Aarya, i have seen you grow as Aarya, i have seen you give your soul to Aarya & now i can finally say, i have seen you Rule the world as AARYA!! Take a bow you Amazing woman!! Thank you everyone for all the positive feedback on AARYA.” A video has also been shared along with the post in which Rohman can be heard crooning a beautiful number while everyone nearby him seem to be mesmerized by his voice. As mentioned above, Sushmita has re-shared this post along with her own note that reads, “You have a way with me @rohmanshawl My Rock, my love & my best friend..Thank you for holding my hand through it all...couldn’t have done it without you!! I love you ya!!!”

Check out the video below:

On the personal front, Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl have been dating each other for quite a long period. The actress had earlier teased her fans about a possible comeback on screen. She had also shared her first look as Aarya from the web series thereby prompting further excitement among her fans. Finally, the web series released on a popular streaming platform on June 19, 2020.

(ALSO READ: Sushmita Sen says opening about mental health is very important)

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×