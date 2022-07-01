Sushmita Sen shares how her motherly instinct saved baby Renee’s life: My daughter could have died

Sushmita Sen and her charm are unfazed even today. Fans still go gaga over her looks and her smile when she makes an appearance. It is always a visual treat for the fans to see her pictures or videos.Sushmita is one of the most charming women in the Indian entertainment industry. The former Miss Universe is adored by millions for her intelligence, kindness, and warm personality. Apart from being a beauty pageant queen and an actress, Sushmita has set remarkable examples and broken the glass ceiling in her personal life as well. She continues to be an inspiration for many with her beautiful yet unconventional decisions. Now, in a chat with Twinkle Khanna, Sushmita opened up about how her motherly instinct saved her daughter Renee’s life when she was a baby.

Sushmita recollected that Renee was quite a sick baby and was unfit for adoption. Sushmita was very careful with her. She said that her mother used to tell her that she was overreacting and she can’t run to the doctor every time the baby got a little sick. She then went on to talk about one time when she was with Renee at shoot and Sushmita saw that she was wheezing. She said that she took her car and straight away went to the hospital. “My daughter almost died that night and that was the instinct of a mother,” Sushmita expressed, explaining how her proactiveness saved her baby.

She explained that Renee had a condition known as bronchial water. While Sushmita knew nothing about it as soon as Renee looked at her and cried, she knew something was wrong. “That was it,” Sushmita said and added how they were at the hospital for a few weeks.

