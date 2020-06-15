Sushmita Sen shares an important message for everyone; Says 'When you’re tired learn to rest, not quit'

Sushmita Sen shared a strong message for all her fans on her social media account to never quit in life, to keep fighting till the end and to always seek help when in need.

Amid the lockdown, Sushmita Sen has been spending her quarantine period with beau Rohman Shawl and her daughters Renee and Alisah. Though we haven’t seen Sushmita Sen on the silver screen in a long time but this Former Miss Universe makes sure to entertain her fans with her candid photos and workout videos on social media. Recently, the actress expressed her grief on Sushant Singh Rajput's demise. The actress had tweeted, "Heart breaking, very sad day. God speed Sushant Singh Rajput. My deepest condolences to his family & loved ones. Dugga Dugga."

Post that, Sushmita has shared a strong message for all her fans and viewers to never quit in life, to keep fighting till the end and to always seek help when in need. The actress shared a post that read, "protect your peace" and wrote, "Look good, show good...be good..ALL THE TIME!! Projection becomes one’s life, both on & off screen. Insecurities grow with name & sometimes, bank balance. All these may be known triggers in an actors life...but it’s actually true about a lot of us from all different walks of life...only differing in magnitude & visibility!! Young people with so much life & promise ahead of them, some with great depth & will power...can choose to take their own life is deeply disturbing. How do we say, we know people & still not see it coming? Have we become experts at hiding our pain or does no one have the time to really SEE it?"

She added, "How lonely & hopeless can prolonged silence make you? Do we alienate a life by judging it constantly? In the race of the projection of “look good, show good, be good” have we lost the most important ability to FEEL GOOD? Life has its share of pressures for EVERYONE...no one is excused that, no matter what your standing!! Life is a graph with its ups & downs for EVERYONE, even if we can’t always see it. Yet, FIGHT FOR LIFE WE MUST...it’s the only vehicle that will help lead us from bad times to GOOD ONES again!!! “WHEN YOU’RE TIRED... LEARN TO REST, NOT QUIT” We can’t change the world, but we can choose self preservation over the noise, chaos, demands, insensitive scrutinisation & conditioned insecurities....by befriending ourselves, being around people who really LISTEN, having faith in God’s unique plan JUST FOR YOU!!!"

"Be unafraid to ask for help & know that you are NOT ALONE. Building a life demands a lot of faith, courage, resilience & hard work...whereas taking your life just needs a MOMENT of madness...choose to distract yourself from THAT moment...and the love of life ALWAYS returns!!! To all those in pain...PLEASE KNOW THAT YOU ARE LOVED!!! Your life matters...as does your happiness!!! WE ARE ALL RESPONSIBLE FOR OUR OWN HAPPINESS...let’s choose not to give away that power...a power that reminds us, No matter how bad...this too shall pass!! LIFE IS A GIFT WITH ENDLESS POSSIBILITIES, NEVER GIVE UP!!! There are amazing moments that lie ahead, keep moving forward...I AM ROOTING FOR US!!! #peace I LOVE YOU GUYS!!! DuggaDugga."

For the uninitiated, Sushant Singh Rajput's demise has come as an utter shock to the film industry and millions of his fans as the actor committed suicide. Not only Bollywood but even the TV and the sports fraternity are in deep shock over Sushant's sudden demise. According to Mumbai Police, the 34-year-old actor committed suicide and was found dead at his apartment. The police have completed the postmortem and as per the report, Sushant's died of asphyxia due to hanging, confirming that he committed suicide.

