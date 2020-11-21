Sushmita Sen shares an intense workout video to assert that she is a proud 45; WATCH

Sushmita Sen took to her Instagram handle to share a workout video after having celebrated her birthday a day earlier.

Bollywood actress and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen has turned a year older on Thursday. She celebrated her 45th birthday with her boyfriend Rohman Shawl, daughters Renee and Alisah. Now, on Friday, Sushmita took to her Instagram handle to share a workout video to assert that she is a proud 45. She can be seen working out to increase her core strength. The actress can be seen wearing an athleisure and balancing with her head downwards and feet up in the air. Sushmita has yet again proved with the video that age is just a number.

Her post read as, "I AM a proud 45! #birthdaytradition #corestrength #corebeliefs #holdingpower #unshakeable.You guys have been one of my greatest source of emotional strength for over 2 & a half decades and counting... reminding me often, HOW big a blessing life is & just how endless are its potential!! I want you to always remember, your unconditional love & kindness enriches my life & empowers me to be a better person!! Keep spreading the goodness...me & this world needs people like you!!! #salute #respect #love #gratitude #yourstruly #duggadugga I LOVE YOU GUYS!"

Take a look at Sushmita Sen’s latest post here:

Yesterday, Sushmita shared a few pictures from her birthday celebrations and thanked her mother and daughters. She wrote, “#aboutlastnight My Maa , Alisah & Renee brought in my birthday with this soaring feeling!!! Its good to know THIS is how old they think I am!!! Thank you for the avalanche of love, wishes & blessings you all have been showering on me...what a beautiful birthday I am having!! I looooooove you guys!!! #duggadugga #gratitude #birthdaygirl.”

Meanwhile, the gorgeous actress’ daughter Renee Sen is all set to make her debut as an actress with a short film. The trailer of the film has been launched sometime back.

