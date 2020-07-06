Sushmita Sen shares a picture perfect moment with beau Rohman Shawl, her parents & Renee, Alisah; Take a look

Sushmita Sen took to Instagram to share a throwback photo with boyfriend Rohman Shawl, her parents and daughters, Alisah and Renee on the occasion of Guru Purnima.

Amid the lockdown, actors have been spending time with their families at home and have been making the most of it. Speaking of this, actress Sushmita Sen too has been making the most of her time with her beau Rohman Shawl and daughters Renee and Alisah amid the lockdown. From going live on Instagram together to chilling at home, Sushmita has been ensuring to keep her fans updated amid the lockdown as well. A day back, on the occasion of Guru Purnima, Sushmita penned a sweet note for Teachers and shared a throwback photo with her family.

Taking to Instagram, Sushmita shares a throwback photo with beau Rohman Shawl, her parents, her daughters Renee and Alisah. In the throwback photo that looked from a wedding, the gorgeous star could be seen clad in a stunning white and silver lehenga as she struck a happy and smiling pose with her loved ones. In her note for teachers, Sushmita expressed love for all her teachers, young or old and shared that it is them who teach us how to use one's skills in life.

Sharing the photo, Sushmita wrote, “A #Guru #Teacher comes into our lives to teach us, just what we need to learn at that juncture of life...to realise how to use our own individual set of skills to live our most authentic life!!! And I know now, a teacher can be of any age...for wisdom is ageless!!! To all our Teachers..young & old #happygurupurnima I love you guys!!! #duggadugga.”

Here is Sushmita with beau Rohman and her family:

Meanwhile, the actress recently made her comeback with a web show titled Aarya and left her fans in complete awe of it. The gorgeous star’s comeback was awaited by her fans. Now that she is back, she recently also announced a second season of the same. On a personal front, Sushmita’s photos with beau Rohman Shawl always leave fans impressed. The two have been seeing each other for a long time now.

Credits :Instagram

