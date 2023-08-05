Sushmita Sen reacts to being called ‘gold digger’ after Lalit Modi announced their alleged relationship

Sushmita Sen, who is ready for her next release Taali, replied to the tag ‘gold digger’ hurled at her by faceless trolls. Recently, in an interview, the former Miss Universe acknowledged the tag of ‘gold digger’ and gave her views on the same. At the same time, Sen also shared that she is single now. Here’s all that she shared.

Sushmita Sen on being called a ‘gold digger’

In a recent conversation with Zoom, the Aarya actress shared her views on being called a ‘gold digger’ by trolls. Sen said, It's good that those comments came to me and I could define 'gold digger'. An insult is an insult when you receive it, which I don't. But there are certain things that are nobody's business." In fact, she also shared that many people from the film fraternity didn’t expect her to react to those comments, but she said boldly, “It’s my business and I’ll respond when I want to.”

Moreover, it was only last year when Main Hoon Na actress took to her Instagram to share a long post addressing the trolls who call her “gold digger”. The caption read,“The so called intellectuals with their idiosyncrasies….the ignorant with their cheap & at times funny gossip (smile emoji) The friends I never had & the acquaintances I’ve never met….all sharing their grand opinions & deep knowledge of my life & character…monetising the ‘Gold Digger’ all the way!!! (smile and a thumbs-up emoji) Ah these geniuses!!! I dig deeper than Gold…and I’ve always (famously) preferred Diamonds!! (smile and red heart emoji) And yes I still buy them myself!!!” Have a look:

Sushmita Sen on the work front

The 47-year-old actress will now be seen in an upcoming web-series Taali scheduled for a release on August 15. In the series, she will be playing the role of a transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant. The teaser of the project that was released last week delved into many facets of Sawant - from her early days to the present time. Sen took to Instagram to share the teaser with her fans. She wrote in the caption, “Gaali se Taali tak ke safar ki yeh kahaani. Presenting the story of Shreegauri Sawant's fight for India's third gender. #TaaliOnJioCinema streaming free 15 Aug.” Kshitij Patwardhan, who is the writer of the story, commented on her post and wrote, “You are an inspiration and a dream for every writer.”