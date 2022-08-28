Sushmita Sen shares sweetest birthday wish for daughter Alisah; SEE PICS

Sushmita Sen, the first Indian to win the Miss Universe pageant, has penned down a sweet note expressing her heartfelt feelings on her daughter’s Alisah Sen’s 13th birthday. She also shared an emotional note, saying that she was a ‘better person’ as her mother. The Main Hoon Na actress has shared several candid pictures of her daughter Alisah Sen on the occasion.

Sushmita Sen Instagram Photo

The pictures show Alisah posing with Sushmita, joining her for scuba diving during one of their vacations, playing with Sushmita's godchild Amadeus, spending time with her grandmother and grandfather or simply chilling. Sushmita wrote in the note for Alisah, "Happpyyyyy 13th Birthday to the love of my life!!! ‘Alisah’ means Noble, protected by God and a gift of God…all of which she truly is!!! I continue to proudly witness, the purity of love and the power of divinity in her eyes, in her beliefs, her embrace and mostly importantly, in her actions!!! I am a better person because I am Alisah’s mother!! To your health and happiness always Shona!!! Didi & I love you infinity!! #partytime #birthdaygirl #duggadugga #foreverinlove Maa @sensubir @subhra51 @pritam_shikhare @reneesen47 #Amadeus #Ziana."

Sushmita Sen’s Interview

Recently, Sushmita Sen spoke up about her daughters to Tweak India and said that they are not responsible for her unsuccessful relationships. Sushmita has two adopted daughters: Renee, 22, and Alisah, 13. The actor regularly shares pictures with their from their various vacations or from their time working out at home or simply spending some quality time together.

“Luckily, I met some very interesting men in my life. The only reason I never got married is because they were not upto the mark. It had nothing to do with my kids. My kids were never in the equation. If at all, they have been very gracious. Both my kids have accepted people in my life with open arms, never made a face. They have given everybody equal measure of love and respect. It’s the most beautiful thing to watch,” the actor had said in the interview.

In July 2022, it was reported that she is dating businessman and cricket administrator Lalit Modi.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra and daughter Malti vibe to ‘Sasural Genda Phool’ as they kickstart Saturday morning; WATCH