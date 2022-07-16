Sushmita Sen shares throwback PIC from Maldives, a day after quashing marriage rumours with Lalit Modi

Sushmita Sen has throbbed millions of hearts around the globe and still keeps entertaining viewers with high-on-content shows that she is a part of. She got back into action with the web-series Aarya, directed by Ram Madhvani and co-starring Chandrachur Singh, which was very well received and won her numerous accolades. The love the show received led to a second season, and as we speak, work on the third season has already begun. Sushmita Sen was headlining for the past couple of days after businessman and former Chairman and Commissioner of the Indian Premier League, Lalit Modi, announced that he was dating Sushmita Sen. Soon after, Sushmita quashed the wedding rumours with an Instagram post that emphasized that she was neither married nor had any ring in her finger.

Sushmita Sen was on a vacation over the last week. She travelled to Maldives and Sardinia, allegedly with Lalit Modi. The Biwi No. 1 actress shared a throwback picture from her Maldivian holidays. The actress looked very pretty wearing a beautiful printed white top. The photo was clicked from a villa in Maldives. She captioned the post as, “Ah serenity and the power of noise cancellation!!! Truly blessed.” Sushmita’s post suggests that she is in a happy place, away from noise and disturbances.

Have a look at Sushmita Sen’s photos from her holiday in Maldives:

On 14th July, Lalit Modi shared a post on Instagram where he announced his relationship with Sushmita Sen. His post read, “Just back in London after a whirling global tour #maldives #sardinia with the families - not to mention my better looking partner @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. In love does not mean marriage. Yet. But one that that one that by God’s grace will happen. I just announced that we are together”.

Sushmita Sen will next feature in the third season of Aarya and the preparations for the same have already begun. Just last week, the third season of the much acclaimed series was officially announced.

