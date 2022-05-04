Sushmita Sen shares warm selfie with Salman Khan as she gives a glimpse of Arpita-Aayush’s Eid bash

Sushmita Sen is one of the most loved and charming personalities in the entertainment industry. The former beauty queen is quite active on social media and treats her fans to glimpses of her personal and professional life every now and then. Keeping up with this trajectory, a few moments back, the Aarya actress took to her Instagram space and shared a warm selfie with Salman Khan, taken at Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma’s Eid bash last night.

Some time back, Sushmita posted a picture with Salman Khan on the photo-and-video sharing application. In the snapshot shared by her, one can see her standing close to and posing with the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor as they smiled warmly at the camera for a heartwarming click indeed. Posting this, Sushmita captioned the post, “I hope you all celebrated Eid with your loved ones…well wishers…and in the company of goodness!!! I know I did @beingsalmankhan Allah swt aapki saari jaayaz duaaiye qubool karein My love & respect to all at home!!! I love you guys sooooooo soooooo much!!! #eidmubarak #duas #love #health #family #friends #goodness #happiness #duggadugga.”

Take a look at Sushmita Sen’s post with Salman Khan:

Last night, the who’s who of Bollywood attended the star-studded Eid party hosted by Arpita and Aayush on Salman’s behalf. Among others, actors like Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Shehnaaz Gill, Dia Mirza, Tabu, Anil Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Ritesh Deshmukh, Genelia D’Souza attended the grand bash.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sushmita Sen was last seen in her successful and popular web series Aarya 2. Salman Khan, on the other hand, has Tiger 3 and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali in the pipeline.

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl spotted together months after announcing break-up