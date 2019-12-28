Sushmita Sen shells out boss lady vibes in her latest PIC; boyfriend Rohman Shawl leaves a sweet comment

The beautiful and gorgeous Sushmita Sen shells out major boss lady vibes in her latest picture on Instagram. Check out the picture.

The former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen is not only a style icon but also a doting parent of two daughters – Renee and Alisah. She happens to be among those celebs who have made a mark for themselves in the Bollywood film industry on their own. The stunning beauty has been in news for quite some time owing to her relationship with boyfriend Rohman Shawl. Nevertheless, the gorgeous actress has not lost her charm and still enjoys a huge fan following.

The No Problem actress is frequently active on social media and often updates her fans with whatever is happening in her life. Sushmita has recently shared a picture on her Instagram handle in which she looks no less than a boss lady. Draped in an all - black suit, the actress looks flawless as ever in the picture. Sushmita opts for a nude makeup look and lets her straight hair down in the same.

Check out Sushmita Sen’s latest Instagram post below:

The Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya actress has also added a caption that reads, “What do you see when you look at yourself in the mirror? I see the sum of my choices!! To be unbiased yet aware of both the gifts & the flaws...without letting either one define who I AM. Life is precious; honour it in both...through the valleys & the mountains! I love you guys!!!!” What has also caught our attention is boyfriend Rohman Shawl’s comment on the same that reads, “Ok i love you!!” Sushmita and Rohman often share pictures and videos of each other on their respective social media handles. Right from doing workout sessions to going on road trips, the lovely couple has been setting major relationship goals for others.

