Sushmita Sen shells out Monday motivation with healing energies: Our universe is full of endless possibilities

Sushmita Sen took to social media to begin the week on a positive note. The actress shared Monday motivation with her fans and urged them to see possibilities in the universe.
A new week has begun and with it, new possibilities lie ahead. Considered to be one of the popular stars in Bollywood, Sushmita Sen never ceases to leave her fans motivated with her positive social media posts. The star who recently made her comeback with a web show often shares photos and videos on social media with positive messages and sends out good vibes. Once again, Sushmita sent out healing energies as she shared Monday's motivation for her fans on social media. 

Taking to Instagram, Sushmita ushered into the new week with some positive thoughts. The actress expressed that one must take control of their lives and understand that the universe has many possibilities. The star often shares positive posts on social media and her fans love it. Not just this, Sushmita also shared her thoughts on what healing means. The quote on the photo that Sushmita shared read, “Healing doesn’t mean the damage never existed. It means damage no longer controls our lives.”

Her caption said, “Be the #pilot  Sending everyone healing energies!!! Our universe is full of endless possibilities...knowing that, in itself is the first step to healing!!!  I love you guys!!! #heal #duggadugga.” Beau Rohman Shawl was quick to like the photo shared by Sushmita. 

Here is Sushmita Sen’s take on Monday motivation:

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress just made her comeback with Aarya. The series received an overwhelming response and fans loved her bold and strong avatar. Recently, when news of Amitabh Bachchan’s COVID 19 positive test broke, Sushmita shared a message for him on Twitter and wished him speedy recovery. She wrote, “All my prayers for you & family...To healing & speedy recovery Sir!! #duggadugga.” 

