Sushmita Sen shells out positive vibes amid pandemic as she asks fans to have faith: Keep distance from doubt

Sushmita Sen’s recent post about positivity amid COVID 19 pandemic is winning hearts for all the right reasons.

India is witnessing one of the most hardest times ever these days as the COVID 19 pandemic has been taking a massive toll on normal life. Not just thousands of people have lost their lives to the deadly virus, many people have also been battling anxiety these days. Amid this, each one of us looking for one small ray of hope to stay motivated for the brighter days ahead. Amid this, Sushmita Sen has also shared a post dishing out major positive vibes.

Taking to her Instagram story, the former beauty queen urged her fans not to lose hope and faith. Sushmita further advised everyone to stay away from doubts and fear and not to lose faith on God. Her post had a strong message that it is high time that people have faith and hope for the brighter days that are lying ahead and should strongly fight against the COVID 19 pandemic. Sushmita wrote, “Make sure you test positive for faith, keep your distance from doubt and isolate yourself from fear. Trust in God through it all. #faith” along with heart emoticons.

Checkout Sushmita Sen’s post here:

Earlier, Sushmita Sen, who often make headlines for her love life and ongoing relationship with Rohman Shawl, grabbed attention as she shared a thought provoking note on unhealthy relationship patterns. Sharing the post, Sushmita wrote, “Patterns repeat themselves unconsciously...until we consciously break them!!! We each carry the power to heal ourselves...I speak from experience!! When we become aware of the patterns, the repetitions, the unconscious habits...we must break those patterns...before they break us!!! #sharing #lifelessons #awareness #breakingpatterns #healing #love #peace Happy Healing!!!! I love you guys!!! Mmuuuaaah.”

