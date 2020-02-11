Sushmita Sen is shooting in Rajasthan for her comeback web show titled Aarya? Here’s what we know

As per reports, Sushmita Sen is shooting for her comeback web show in Rajasthan. Read on!

Thanks to social media, we all know that Former Miss Universe, Sushmita Sen, is currently stationed in Rajasthan for, in what looks like, a shooting of her next project and whenever she gets time off her busy schedule, this Main Hoon Na actress makes sure to update her fans with her candid photos and workout videos. And a few days back, after a hectic day at work, Sushmita Sen took some downtime in Jaipur as she visited the famous Nahargarh Fort to capture the sunset as in this photo, Sushmita is seen striking a cool pose against the sunset and alongside the photo, Sush wrote, “Delaying the #sunset in #jaipur what a breathtaking view na!!! #nahargarhfort #pinkcity #somethingaboutit I love you guys!!!..”

But hang on because as per latest reports, it is being said that Sushmita will be seen making her comeback on a web show titled Aarya which will be streamed from March 29, 2020. Talking about the show, it is set against the backdrop of Rajasthan and which is why this Former Muss Universe is stationed in Rajasthan since the past few weeks. As per reports, the web show is directed by Ram Madhwani, and the shooting had commenced in December 2019. In the show which is set against a Rajasthani backdrop, Sushmita will be seen playing the character of Aarya.

A few months back, Sushmita had announced her comeback on screen on social media as he penned a heartwarming note as she wrote, “of a decade. The actor wrote a heartfelt message stating, "I have always been in awe of the love that knows patience!! This alone makes me a fan of my fans!! They have waited 10 long years for my return to the Screen, lovingly encouraging me every step of the way throughout my hiatus...unconditionally!!! I RETURN JUST FOR YOU!!!!! #secondinnings #gratitude #love #faith #patience #showtime I love you guys!!! #duggadugga"

