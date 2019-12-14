Sushmita Sen showers love on beau Rohman Shawl as he and Renee jam to Enrique Iglesias’ Hero; WATCH

Sushmita Sen shared a video of beau Roman Shawl and Renne jamming to Enrique’s song Hero. Watch!

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl have been setting the Internet on fire with their social media PDA- from posting loved up photos to leaving fiery comments on each other’s photo, Sushmita and Rohman are one of our favorite B-town couples. Just a few days back, on Sushmita Sean’s birthday, Rohman Shawl had planned a surprise for his ladylove on her terrace and thanks to social media, Sushmita had shared a sneak-peek of it wherein she was visibly surprised when she was everything lit up.

And today, Former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen posted a video wherein we can see Rohman and Renee jamming on Let me be your hero baby. In the video, we can see Rohman playing the guitar while Renee is trying to sing along with him. Alongside the video, Sushmita wrote, “Let me be your hero baby” ABSOLUTELY!!! I love you jaan @rohmanshawl I know Renee & you will pardon me for posting this, couldn’t resist!! #sharing #beautifulpeople #happiness #love #togetherness #us #duggadugga I love you guys!!..” Soon after, Rohman was quick to reply, “Hahahahahaahahahahahah what a lovely post babush i love you & more over i love US and yeah I CAN BE YOUR HERO BABY.”

A few days back, when Sushmita celebrated her 44th birthday, Rohman shared a picture of Sushmita on social media to wish her on her birthday, and alongside the photo, Rohman wrote, "Just as the rising sun brings light to the world,you my love, bring light to my life!! Truth be told, I wanted to write paragraphs about you on this special day, but hey, when I think about you I am just as awestruck & speechless as I was, when I saw you sitting there while taking this picture!! (sic)" During a recent interview, Sushmita Sen had opened up on her relationship with Rohman Shawl as she had said that they met via social media and not during any fashion event

Credits :Instagram

