Sushmita Sen shuts trolls calling her a ‘gold digger’ for dating Lalit Modi; Says ‘I dig deeper than gold’

Sushmita Sen has been grabbing all the limelight ever since Lalit K Modi shared a couple of pictures with the actress and called her his partner. Well, since then netizens have been talking about Sushmita and her relationship. In fact, many have even gone ahead to call her a ‘gold digger’. The actress had been keeping mum about everything till now, but today she shared a stunning picture of herself from the pool and shared a note shutting down the trolls.

In the picture that Sushmita Sen shared, we can see her sitting at the edge of the infinity pool and posing for the picture showing her back. Sharing this picture, Susmita also shared a long note which read, “Perfectly centred in my being & my conscience…I love how nature merges all it’s creation to experience oneness…and just how divided we are, when we break that balance. It’s heartbreaking to see just how miserable & unhappy the world around us is becoming….The so called intellectuals with their idiosyncrasies….the ignorant with their cheap & at times funny gossip The friends I never had & the acquaintances I’ve never met….all sharing their grand opinions & deep knowledge of my life & character…monetising the ‘Gold Digger’ all the way!!! Ah these geniuses!!!”

Sushmita Sen further added, “I dig deeper than Gold…and I’ve always (famously) preferred Diamonds!! And yes I still buy them myself!!! I love the all heart support my well wishers & loved ones continue to extend. Please know, your Sush is ABSOLUTELY fine.. cause I’ve never lived on the transient borrowed light of approval & applause. I am the Sun….perfectly Centred in my being & my conscience!! I love you guys!!! #stayblessed #stayhappy #rise #duggadugga #yourstruly.”

Earlier, Lalit Modi had issued a clarification about their wedding rumours and said that they are just dating. However, he also mentioned that they will tie the knot soon. Lalit Modi tweeted, “Just for clarity. Not married - just dating each other. That too it will happen one day”. Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Sushmita Sen will be returning as Aarya in the third season of the crime thriller and has begun shooting for the same.