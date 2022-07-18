Sushmita Sen shuts trolls calling her a gold digger, Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh show support

Sushmita Sen had grabbed all the limelight a couple of days ago when Lalit K Modi shared pictures with her and made their relationship official. Social media was filled with people talking about the actress’ newfound love. In fact, many people even went on to make fun of her and called the Aarya actress a ‘gold-digger’. Well, Sushmita shut all the trolls like a boss yesterday by sharing a long note and expressing that she prefers diamonds over gold. The moment she shared this post, many celebs like Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh and others took to her comments section to praise and stand in support of her.

In the note that Sushmita Sen had posted, one of the chunks read, ““I dig deeper than Gold…and I’ve always (famously) preferred Diamonds!! And yes I still buy them myself!!! I love the all heart support my well-wishers & loved ones continue to extend. Please know, your Sush is ABSOLUTELY fine.. cause I’ve never lived on the transient borrowed light of approval & applause. I am the Sun….perfectly Centred in my being & my conscience!! I love you guys!!!” Taking to the comments section, Priyanka Chopra wrote ‘Tell em Queen!!’, Ranveer Singh posted heart emojis, Neha Dhupia posted a heart and fire emoji and wrote ‘Sush!’, Dia Mirza posted several heart emojis and so on.

Check out the comments:

Earlier, after Lalit Modi had posted the pictures with Sushmita Sen, reports of them tying the knot surfaced. Modi then issued a clarification about their wedding rumours and said that they are just dating. However, he also mentioned that they will tie the knot soon. Lalit Modi tweeted, “Just for clarity. Not married - just dating each other. That too it will happen one day”. Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Sushmita Sen will be returning as Aarya in the third season of the crime thriller and has begun shooting for the same.

ALSO READ: Lalit Modi's son Ruchir Modi reacts to his father's relationship with Sushmita Sen: I prefer to...