Sushmita Sen shuts trolls with quirky caption as she shares throwback PICS from her Italy vacay

Sushmita Sen has been making headlines since her association with the first chairman of the Indian Premier League, Lalit Modi was made public. She has been a victim of constant trolling. From being called a ‘gold digger’ to the subject of various memes, she has been on the radar of trolls. Meanwhile, giving it back to the trolls, the former Miss Universe, a while ago, posted throwback pictures from her Italy vacay. In the pictures, the actress is seen wearing an animal-print kaftan and sunglasses as she strikes poses from her boat in style.

In her new post, however, the former pageant winner seemed to subtly mock people who are calling her out for her association with Modi. Sharing the pictures, the actress wrote: “The woman’s got an attitude!!! Yeahhhh, a really good one!!! #strikeapose #clickclick I love you guys!!! #duggadugga #yourstruly.”

Have a look at Sushmita’s post:

On July 14, Lalit Modi had shared pictures on social media talking about returning from a global tour with his "better looking partner" Sushmita Sen. He tweeted: "Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #better looking partner @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. In love does not mean marriage YET. BUT ONE THAT For sure." When netizens surmised that Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen are "married," he issued another tweet to clear the air and wrote that the two are just dating, "not married." "Just for clarity. Not married - just dating each other. That too it will happen one day," his post read.

The actress also clarified that she isn't married but is in a happy place. She posted a selfie with her daughters Alisah and Renee, and wrote, "I am in a happy place!!! NOT MARRIED...NO RINGS...Unconditionally surrounded by love!! Enough clarification given...now back to life & work!! Thank you for sharing in my happiness always...and for those who don't...it's #NOYB Anyway!!!I love you guys!!!"

Sushmita separated from model Rohman Shawl last year. She entered the entertainment world after she won Miss India and Miss Universe pageants in 1994. She started her film career a couple of years later. She last appeared in the Disney+Hotstar series Aarya and received the Best Actor Female award at the Filmfare OTT Awards for her performance in the first season of the show. The series, which is one of the most popular Indian web shows, was released on the OTT platform on December 10, 2021.