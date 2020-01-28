Sushmita Sen is a sight to behold in a stunning selfie as she proves ‘confidence is sexy’; Take a look

Sushmita Sen took to Instagram to share a gorgeous selfie. The diva stunned everyone with her chic look and proved that being confident is the key. Check it out.

When it comes to naming a diva in Bollywood who has managed to leave a lasting impression across the globe with her confidence, Sushmita Sen comes to mind. The former Miss Universe is one of the most popular names in the world and enjoys a massive fan following. More recently, Sushmita is gearing up for her return to limelight and fans are excited to see her back on the screen. Also, the diva’s love life has been the talk of the town as she has been dating Rohman Shawl since 2018.

Being active on social media, Sush often shares glimpses of what she’s up to with her fans. Recently, Sen dropped a selfie on Instagram and left fans awestruck by her look. In the photo, Sushmita is seen sporting a grey sweatshirt. With a natural look and a nude shade of lipstick, the diva looked stunning. Her cool black sunglasses added oomph to her look and her hair was left open which made her look gorgeous. With one look, the former Miss Universe left her fans swooning.

Sushmita captioned her photo as, “Confidence is sexy!!!#switchiton #clickclick #gotcha I love u you guys!!! Mmuuuaaah.” Meanwhile, recently, during an ASK SRK session, was asked by a fan about chemistry and the actor directed the tweet to his Main Hoon Na co-star, Sushmita. The gorgeous diva is gearing up for a second innings in showbiz and had mentioned the same in an interview. On the personal front, last year a rumour came in that Sushmita might be tying the knot with beau Rohman. However, nothing was heard about it again. Often Sushmita and Rohman are snapped in the city together and their adorable photos take over the internet.

