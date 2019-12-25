Sushmita Sen sings Christmas carols with BF Rohman & daughters as she shares sneak peek from the celebrations

Today, Sushmita Sen took to Instagram to post a video as she gave us a sneak-peek of her Christmas celebrations with Rohman and her daughters.

As the entire world is celebrating Christmas today and singing carols and making merry, we had Former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen who gave us a glimpse of her Christmas celebrations with daughters- Renee and Alisah, and boyfriend Rohman Shawl. While some B-town actors celebrated the festival by attending Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Christmas bash last night, and some visited the church, Sushmita Sen opted for a cosy celebration at home with Alisha, Renne, and beau Rohman Shawl. In the video, Rohman Shawl, Renne and Alisah are seen signing Jingle Bells while Rohman Shawl is playing the guitar, and everyone is seen having a gala time and alongside the video, Sushmita wrote, “Merry Christmas to you & all your loved ones!!! Here’sto love, family, goodness & the celebration of everlasting faith. I loveyou guys infinity!!! yours, Alisah, Renee, @rohmanshawl @pritam_shikhare@nupur_shikhare & #yourstruly #duggadugga.”

A few days back, Sushmita celebrated her 44th birthday, and like a good boyfriend, Rohman penned a heartwarming wish his ladylove on social media to wish her on her birthday as he wrote, “Just as the rising sun brings light to the world,you my love, bring light to my life!! Truth be told, I wanted to write paragraphs about you on this special day, but hey, when I think about you I am just as awestruck & speechless as I was, when I saw you sitting there while taking this picture!!…” Sushmita Sen is quite active on social media and often, she shares candid pictures and videos of her family and on her ‘Baba’s birthday, Sushmita Sen posted a photo with him and wished ‘abundance of health & divine happiness’ to him.

Now, we all know that Sushimta Sen is dating model Rohman Shawl and during a recent interview, when she was quizzed about her relationship, she had said that that they met via social media and dismissed meeting at any fashion show.

